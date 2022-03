Quality Journalism for Critical Times South Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones was moved to tears on the Senate floor Monday as he described the difficulties of living his life authentically. He is the first Florida senator to be open about being a part of the LGBTQ community. In poignant moments, he told his colleagues: “Just imagine living your life for 30 […] The post ‘Please, do no harm’: Sen. Jones breaks down on Senate floor while talking about coming out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO