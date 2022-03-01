ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's New In-House Brand Has So Many Sustainable Apparel, Home, and Beauty Items — Here Are the 5 We're Buying

By Taylor Jeffries
 6 days ago
Let’s be honest, Amazon has saved our lives in more ways than we can count. Whether it’s the wide selection or fast shipping, it’s been influential in our lives. Now, Amazon aims to preserve our environment as well. Today, Amazon launched its first sustainable line of everyday essentials called Amazon Aware . It’s part of its Climate Pledge Friendly program that highlights sustainable products for its customer to shop more consciously.

You can snag an assortment of carbon-neutral certified items within apparel, home , beauty , and other markets. Plus, why not shop responsibly if most of your shopping comes from Amazon anyway? Discover some super soft loungewea r to organic cotton bed sheets to add to your collection. There’s also vegan skincare designed with refillable bottles to help reduce plastic waste. So you’ll be able to feel good in other ways than just comfort with Amazon Aware. It’s a one-stop destination for those wanting to live a more sustainable lifestyle. The best part: It’s only the start, so there are future eco-friendly products to enjoy as well. Take a look below at the Amazon Aware items that are worth trying now.

Amazon Aware Unisex 3-Pack Crew Socks

Socks get lost so easily that shopping for a few more won’t hurt.
These 3-pack crew socks are mostly crafted from organic cotton that’s lightweight and stretchy. Think about it, you can literally reduce your carbon footprint with these unisex socks. Buy: Amazon Aware Unisex 3-Pack Crew Socks $20.70

Amazon Aware All Purpose Cleaning Cloth

Replace wasteful paper towels with these handy cleaning cloths . You get a pack of eight towels even though they’re reusable-friendly. It’s a super affordable alternative that cleans the house and the environment too as it eliminates waste. Note these $6 cloths should be used only with water or liquid cleaners.

Buy: Amazon Aware All Purpose Cleaning Cloth $5.99

Amazon Aware Women’s Basic Leggings

If comfort’s the main thing you seek, basic leggings are great to wear all day. And with a cozy pair, who’s to say you won’t wear them all week? Made from renewable wood sources, these Amazon leggings feel and look equally good with every outfit.

Buy: Amazon Aware Women’s Basic Leggings $26.90

Amazon Aware Nourishing Body Cream

It’s always a win for the skin when it comes to a new moisturizer . This fragrance-free body cream nourishes dry skin with its shea butter and Vitamin E ingredients. It’s just as essential to take care of our skin as it is the environment.

Buy: Amazon Aware Nourishing Body Cream $17.99

Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton Ribbed Bath Towels

Maybe you’re someone who doesn’t save as much water in the shower. So instead, opt for this sustainable towel to help remedy that. Amazon Aware’s bath towels feature a thicker and heavier feel that’s made entirely with organic cotton. They are extremely absorbent, durable, and soft as it comes in different colors and sets. There are bath, hand, and washcloth sets that contain up to six pieces. You can also buy the all-inclusive bundle with two washcloths, two bath, and two hand towels.

Buy: Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton Ribbed Bath Towels $54.99

