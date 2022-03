Chief Evangelist at Pricefx. Started the U.S. entity. Brand ambassador, keynote speaker, author, pricing expert & podcaster. Whether you are for or against New Year’s resolutions, entering a new year gives us the opportunity to look back as well as ahead. And it's likely that 2022 has some changes in store. Let’s look back on the top pricing trends in 2021 and I’ll share three predictions for 2022 and what they mean for the future.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO