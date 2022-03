Energy markets are not alone in struggling to navigate the impacts of war in Ukraine. Grain prices are showing similar trends, as the two nations at war account for 30% of global wheat exports. Wheat prices (W_1:COM) (NYSEARCA:WEAT) have hit record after record in recent days, while barley prices have more than doubled, and rough rice futures spiked to near record highs. Soybeans too have jumped post invasion, up ~40% from December levels.

