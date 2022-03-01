ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants pitcher Alex Wood pushes back against MLB's framing of owner lockout

By Alex Shultz
SFGate
SFGate
 6 days ago
Alex Wood of the San Francisco Giants in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 26, 2021 in New York City. The Giants defeated the Mets 3-2.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

UPDATE March 1, 1:48 p.m. The MLBPA unanimously rejected MLB's "final" collective bargaining agreement proposal, signaling that some number of baseball games will be cancelled for the upcoming 2022 season. MLB's last offer didn't provide any notable concessions on issues repeatedly raised by MLBPA.

March 1, 1:17 p.m. On Monday night and Tuesday morning, the breathless tweets and reports from national baseball writers came flooding in: there was finally real progress towards a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB owners and the MLBPA.

But by Tuesday afternoon, it was abundantly clear that said reports were not only overblown — they were, according to San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood, just a public relations tactic by MLB.

Wood, who re-signed with the Giants to a two-year deal in December, tweeted that the ownership side has been whispering to willing reporters that negotiations were picking up steam, despite evidence to the contrary.

"MLB has pumped to the media... that there’s momentum toward a deal," Wood wrote . "Now saying the players tone has changed. So if a deal isn’t done today it’s our fault. This isn’t a coincidence. We’ve had the same tone all along. We just want a fair deal/to play ball."

Indeed, the same MLB writers who reported real progress during negotiations later noted MLB's new claim, that the players had undergone a sudden, noticeable tone shift and were no longer as interested in working out a fair arrangement. Meanwhile, MLB has maintained its own arbitrary deadline for a CBA deal, and the owners appear to be prepared to drag a lockout into the regular season.

In a follow-up tweet , Wood added that the players' side was, at best, cautiously optimistic over the last day or so, a far cry language-wise from what MLB has been projecting. And he summed up the state of affairs by reminding fans that "if there’s no deal the optimism from MLB was a PR illusion to make it look like they tried."

MLB's apparent final offer (for now) came in on Tuesday afternoon, and reportedly doesn't move the needle much on significant sticking points between the two sides.

