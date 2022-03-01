ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB puts insulting final offer on table for MLBPA ahead of self-imposed deadline

By Tim Capurso
 6 days ago
The MLB and the MLBPA have been engaged in frustrating talks during the lockout, which has seemingly had no end in sight. Neither side has put forth much of a serious effort to blow the other party away with offers, which has angered both sides even more. To make matters worse,...

theScore

Report: MLBPA preparing response to MLB's latest offer

The Major League Baseball Players Association is preparing a written response to the latest CBA proposal it received from MLB, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The union's response comes after commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the 2022 regular season on Tuesday. On Friday, the league officially canceled spring training games through March 18.
