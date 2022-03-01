ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dior’s F/W ‘22 Show Revived This Staple Eye Makeup Trick From The ‘00s

Cover picture for the articleIf you were a beauty obsessed person between the years of 2008 and 2019, Youtube was your happy place. The video sharing platform was full of beauty influencers and gurus sharing their best routines and tutorials with the world — and makeup Youtubers led the pack. If you think hard enough...

In Style

Gigi Hadid Looked Completely Unrecognizable at the Versace Fashion Show

It looks like Gigi Hadid came to Milan Fashion Week with a mission — and she stomped down the Versace runway like a true pro. As a face of the luxe Italian brand, it's not surprising to see her take to the catwalk for Donatella Versace, but fans may be surprised at exactly how Hadid looked when she did it. With a new set of bleached brows — or a clever makeup trick — the supermodel looked almost unrecognizable.
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
WWD

Acne Studios RTW Fall 2022

Jonny Johansson invited showgoers to his sunken living room set for the Acne Studios runway show, where the throwback design with abstract animal print faux-fur upholstery, which will be upcycled next season, set the tone for a nostalgic collection. “I wanted to play with things that felt familiar,” he said...
whowhatwear

Nordstrom Has Spoken: These 3 New York–Approved Trends Will Be So Big This Fall

March is almost upon us, which means two things: the beginning of spring and the end of fashion month. And while many of our fabulous Who What Wear readers may be beginning to think about spring fashion—which trends to try, which strappy sandals to buy, and what spring dress will become their go-to—in the fashion industry, we're already thinking about fall. Jumping six months ahead to access every trend coming out of New York, Paris, London, Copenhagen, and Milan can feel a bit dizzying (even for an editor). So you can get why our team sighed in relief when Nordstrom released its fall trend report from New York Fashion Week 2022. Don't get me wrong. We love combing through collections and street style to spot which trends are poppin' off, but if a trend can make it on to Nordstrom's radar, it's worth buying into. So in that vein, ahead, we've spotlighted three trends from Nordstrom's report that you can shop right now.
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Goes Cozy-Chic for Shopping Spree With Kids in Slide Sandals and Ripped Jeans

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen looked cool and casual while out with her two children, five-year-old Luna and three-year-old Miles, on Wednesday. The model opted for comfort over style while taking her kids on a shopping spree in West Hollywood, Calif. Teigen wore a loose-fitting brown knit sweater. She paired her long-sleeve top with distressed boyfriend jeans, which she rolled up at the hems. Her accessories was the perfect choice for a midday stroll. The “Chrissy’s Court”...
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Just Wore the Most Noughties Jeans of all Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on Friday, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket—this one courtesy of R13—which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s fall 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
Footwear News

Blake Lively Stuns in Baby Blue Bralette & Skirt With White Louboutin Crisscross Pumps for Michael Kors’ Fall 22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blake Lively gives a sweet look in baby blue. The “Gossip Girl” star attended the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, which attracted celebrity guests such as Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For Lively’s outfit, she wore a baby blue blazer that featured two big front pockets for a slightly boxy design. Underneath, she wore a matching bralette paired with a blue knee-length...
Elite Daily

Sydney Sweeney's New Red Hair Is A Far Cry From Her Usual Euphoria Style

Sydney Sweeney served look after look throughout Season 2 of Euphoria, right down to the finale on Sunday, Feb. 27. Her character Cassie’s makeup, fashion, manicures, and, of course, hair gave me life on every episode. But if Sydney Sweeney’s new red hair is anything to go by, just because the show is over for the foreseeable future doesn’t mean she’s ready to give up her crown as a style chameleon.
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
Footwear News

Victoria Justice Gets Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit, Leather Pants and Platform Sandals for Drake’s Super Bowl Pre-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Justice debuted an edgy new look while at the “Homecoming Weekend” event in Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center, which featured an appearance by Drake. The “Victorious” star hit the red carpet at Revolve’s event in a slick ensemble, featuring a navy Mugler bodysuit. The long-sleeved style featured vertical matte and sheer panels for a risqué look. Justice layered the bodysuit beneath a pair of black leather pants, which included slits and side zippers for another slick touch. Her look...
Harper's Bazaar

Zendaya Channels Old Hollywood in Valentino Couture and Vintage Balmain

Zendaya's red-carpet looks never disappoint. The Euphoria star made a glamorous virtual appearance for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Malcolm and Marie. For the awards, she embraced vintage Black glamour in couture looks that called back to the legendary Motown girl groups and movie stars of the '50s and '60s.
Footwear News

Zendaya Visits Valentino’s Atelier in Custom Lab Coat and Slingback Pumps

Click here to read the full article. The Valentino atelier in Paris hosted a special visitor this week: Zendaya. The “Euphoria” actress toured the luxury brand’s atelier with creative director Pierpolo Piccioli and its craftspeople, as shared in the designer’s latest Instagram post. For the occasion, she slipped n an elegant long-sleeved black dress with a low neckline and midi-length skirt. Zendaya completed her minimalist look with a delicate pendant necklace, as well as a white lab coat—similar to those worn by atelier designers—custom embroidered with a red “Z.” “Maria, Sole, Eleonora, Maddalena, Zendaya, Alessandra, Luca, Alessio, Paolo. Atelier’s Crew. ‘Where’s Waldo?,'”...
Footwear News

Zendaya Laces Up in Studded, Knee-High Gladiator Sandals for Valentino’s New Campaign

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya is leading the charge for the gladiator sandal revival in Valentino’s newest campaign, “Rendezvous.” The “Euphoria” actress stars in the campaign video alongside the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and her longtime stylist — and FNAA Style Influencer of the Year — Law Roach. In the clip, Zendaya strolls through city streets, poses in photoshoots and searches for her perfect outfit with the help of Roach and Piccioli (after all, who better...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Pretty in Pink Wearing a Velvet Dress Paired With Matching Versace Platforms on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross pops in pink. The “Girlfriends” star attended “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday tonight in a vivacious look suitable for the fashion star. While on the show, Ross was there to talk about filming the final season of “Black-ish,” the Michelle Obama cameo on the season and her single “Legacy” to support her haircare brand Pattern Beauty. Her single is available to stream now. For the outfit, Ross...
Footwear News

Julia Fox Brightens Up in Citrus Leather Boot Pants, Jacket and Bandeau at Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. Julia Fox was boldly perched in the front row at Diesel’s Fall 2022 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Taking in the newest creations by creative director Glenn Martens, the actress was seated next to close friend and nightlife performer Richie Shazam and “Elite” star Aron Piper. The “Uncut Gems” actress took a detour from her usual dark aesthetic for the occasion, wearing a punchy golden yellow leather trucker jacket with silver buttons, a sharp collar and white stitching details. The jacket was layered over a black leather bandeau top and latex gloves, giving...
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Custom Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ New York City Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz gave a nod to her Catwoman character with a high-fashion moment at the New York City premiere of “The Batman.” The actress attended the premiere Tuesday night wearing a custom black velvet lace-up Oscar de la Renta gown with a cat-shaped bustier, which paid homage to Kravitz’s Catwoman character in the latest version of the DC Comics movie. Kravitz kept the look minimum outside of the gown, pairing the dress with delicate rings and earrings.More from WWDPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City PremierePhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the...
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
