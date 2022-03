Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Clean beauty is nothing new, but it is continuously rising in popularity. There are so many great facets of clean beauty—from five-free nail polishes to cruelty-free makeup—and today we're highlighting vegan skin care. Many people choose to follow a vegan lifestyle for ethical and/or health reasons, eliminating animal-derived ingredients from their diet, beauty routine, or home care. If you're interested in taking this step, there are tons of great vegan skin care brands to help you get started. Keep scrolling to check them out, as well as some of their bestselling must-haves.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO