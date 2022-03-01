USPS customers seeing delays with mail deliveries

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( News10 )-Emily Hausman of Guilderland says that ever since her mail carrier retired in January she has seen delays. “Starting February 12th. Sometimes no mail,” said Emily.

She says that she called the United States Postal Service’s 800 number, “And I got the run around every single time.” She says a representative told her that they took her complaint and were “looking into it”.

Emily says she did eventually get her mail. Six days later. And it was one heck of a delivery. “We got 36 pieces of mail on the sixth day,” she said.

News10 has heard from other customers in the Capital Region who say they are also seeing delays. Some tell us they have gone an average of 2-3 days between deliveries.

“We are doing the best we can,” said mail carrier Roland Doktor, who adds that he and other carriers are working overtime. He says the issue comes down to one thing: Staffing.

“We are extremely short staffed and we are having a hard time hiring people or recruiting people,” said Doktor. He says there’s been a lot of attrition due to retirements. He says customers understand when he explains why the delays are occurring, but he is hoping for new hires soon.

“I mean, I know the job can be hard as far as the hours and the requirements. But all of that gets easier when more people come on board.”

Emily told News10’s Anya Tucker that she is trying to come up with her own ways to get her mail in a timely manner. “I’ll be honest,” she said. “I even joked with the guy that came here on Saturday. ‘If you need somebody to deliver the mail, I’ll do it just so that our community gets the mail.’”

A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service sent News10 this statement:

“The Postal Service recognizes that consistency is paramount to our customers.Staffing is adequate, but we want customers to be aware that delivery times can vary often due to circumstances beyond our control,

including weather, and last Friday’s winter storm did disrupt mail deliveries in isolated areas.”

-Mark Lawrence/Strategic Communications Specialist USPS

Customer with questions about mail deliveries are welcomed to contact a postal representative by calling 1-800-ASK-USPS,

online at www.usps.com or through Twitter @USPSHelp.

USPS also recommends customers sign up for Informed Delivery.

It’s a new free feature that enables consumers to preview their mail and manage their packages scheduled to arrive soon.

For more information, go to https://informeddelivery.usps.com/

For more information about available job positions: www.usps.com/careers . Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often.

