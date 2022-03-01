Pins and needles: relieving pain without opioids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Alexander Ly expertly places tiny needles into a patient’s abdomen.

He is guided by 50 years of experience and knows exactly the spot and depth each needle must go.

Each is a signal to the brain to open blocked channels. That allows the body to heal itself without prescription pain medicine.

His daughter, Dr. Amy Ly, is a neurologist and acupuncture doctor.

“I literally could not move my shoulder,” acupuncture patient Anasa Troutman said. “I was suffering for weeks, couldn’t sleep. It was terrible.”

Troutman’s father recommended she see an acupuncture doctor instead of taking prescription pain pills.

“Within 20 minutes, my arm went from ‘I can’t move it at all’ to here. Twenty minutes,” she said.

That kind of rapid recovery with acupuncture can generate strong emotions in patients.

“They just say, ‘Amazing.’ They’re surprised. A lot of people tearing [up]. They suffered for so many years,” Alexander Ly said.

Another patient with multiple sclerosis uses acupuncture to loosen inflexible limbs.

“And it helps my mind — everything head to toe,” the patient said.

Men and women come in with lower back pain or headaches, but Alexander Ly says the root of the problem is very often in the intestine.

“In the South, people’s eating habits, they love something like steak and fried food,” Alexander Ly said.

FOX13′s Mearl Purvis said she rarely feels the needles going in during acupuncture treatments, unless she’s had a glass of wine and a juicy steak or French fries.

Dr. Helen Ly is also a neurologist and acupuncture doctor, along with her dad and sister. She gently guides a patient with cerebral palsy through transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy that merges Eastern care with Western technology.

“By stimulating and treating areas of the brain, we can enhance physical function,” Helen Ly said.

Visually, you can see the head bone is connected to the neck bone, but the path to healing through acupuncture is far more mystifying.

“A lot of times patients come in with headaches, they expect the needles to be in the head, and the majority of points for headache are actually in the hands and feet,” said Amy Ly.

This ancient treatment is now getting modern recognition.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality now recommends acupuncture treatment for lower back pain, neck pain, and fibromyalgia.

A study by the Journal of American Medicine found it can reduce overall health care costs for people with chronic back pain.

Still, it may cost you out of pocket.

“Insurance, let’s face it, in the United States is a money business. They are not going to cover something if there’s not that demand,” said Amy Ly.

Help is slowly coming for patients.

In a landmark decision, Medicare Part B started covering the treatment in 2020.

The Journal’s study showed coverage by insurance companies is increasing, rising from about 40% in 2012 to more than 50% in 2019.

“Western medicine is wonderful for things that are emergencies, things that are structural, but if you need something that’s systemic, that has to be a different way in. Acupuncture has always been that way in for me,” Troutman said.

