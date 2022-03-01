ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom proposes state sanctions on Russia

By Mason Rockfellow
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Tuesday, Newsom sent a letter to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) and the University of California retirement system in efforts to cut off $1.5 billion related to Russian financial markets, according to a press release.

If the agencies follow suit with Newsom’s request, funds would stop money from the state reaching Russian markets, ban purchasing of Russian debt and assessments would be done to protect the interests of all retirees.

“These fiduciary obligations and our moral imperative before these atrocities demand that you act to address Russia’s aggressions and immediately restrict Russian access to California’s capital and investments,” the letter said.

Newsom called the Russian military action against Ukraine “brazen and lawless” and the Russian government should pay the price.

Newsom also asked for further recommendations from the agencies on how to best protect the state’s investments during this time. He has asked for a response within 10 days.

Newsom’s sanction request comes as many U.S. governors and stores are calling to take Russian-made products off shelves .

