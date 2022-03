Click here to read the full article. Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is no stranger to telling it like it is and shining a light on subjects many are afraid to address. This time, she talked about her harrowing experiences at a boarding school and PTSD. For her cover story for LVR Magazine, Paris opened up about a plethora of subjects, ranging from her solo career to calling out certain psychiatric schools. She was homeschooled until seventh grade where she was sent to a Utah boarding school that she says left her with PTSD. In the interview, she pleaded with parents to do...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 HOURS AGO