Some people are saying it's part of a new TikTok challenge, others are saying it's just teenagers acting like idiots, no matter what is going on kids being shot at in Kilgore, Texas needs to stop. While the two reports that have been made so far state that the shots being fired are likely coming from an airsoft gun or possibly a b.b. gun parents are still furious. Any parent would be angry to find out their child was shot at by a passing vehicle, but parents in Kilgore will not continue to deal with it.

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO