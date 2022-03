Have you recently done a doubletake when you opened your Central Hudson bill? You're not alone. Across the Hudson Valley, residents have been reporting huge, and seemingly random, spikes in their utility bills. While Central Hudson says a software glitch that happened when they switched billing software at the end of 2021 can be to blame, they have also acknowledged that price increases may be here to stay. So which one is it? And do you have to pay your giant bill? Here are three things you can do to find out.

HUDSON, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO