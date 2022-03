Gwyn Morgan (Lisa Edelstein) went as far as she could with her son, T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), on Monday’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” before leaving him to go the rest of the way on his own — both in the past and the present. Monday’s episode featured two parallel storylines, one in which a devastated T.K. and Owen (Rob Lowe) are heading to Gwyn’s funeral on a plane from Austin to New York City in 2022 following her sudden off-screen death on last week’s “Lone Star,” and the other a flashback to 2017, when Gwyn flew detoxing heroin addict T.K. to rehab from New York to California.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO