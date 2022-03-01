Buccaneers announce three coaching staff additions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eagles have several needs in the 2022 offseason. None of them are more pressing than edge rusher. The Eagles in 2021 had just 29 sacks, the second-lowest total in the NFL. While sacks aren’t everything, that’s still way too low. And while they locked up Josh Sweat on a long-term deal, there isn’t much else known behind him. Brandon Graham will be back but he’s 34 and coming off an Achilles injury. Derek Barnett is set to be a free agent. And after that, they have some young and unproven developmental players.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO