Environment

Five million Americans get urgent alert as ‘extreme’ weather phenomenon triggers avalanche warnings

By Leah Simpson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

FIVE million Americans were under a dangerous weather alert on Tuesday, with a level 4 “extreme” weather phenomenon also triggering an avalanche warning.

Northwest Avalanche Center warned locals to stay home or be at risk of being buried and killed by the wet avalanches that could be brought on by an atmospheric river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXLgc_0eSjPqHD00
Rocks fell onto the OR-99 on Monday as the area was under avalanche and flood warnings. The road closed but has since re-opened Credit: Twitter/Canby Area Transit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9i2O_0eSjPqHD00
The danger scale was 'considerable' below the treeline. There was a high danger warning near and above the treeline in the Washington Cascades' East Slopes North on Tuesday Credit: Northwest Avalanche Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285Hol_0eSjPqHD00
The City of Tigard, Oregon shared images of high water near a Costco on Dartmouth Street as part of a localized flooding warning Credit: City of Tigard

These are caused when warm air, sun, or rain cause water to drain into packs of snow.

Several rainfall records were set on Monday in the Pacific Northwest, with Astoria, Oregon experiencing the worst of downpours.

The area took in 2.98 inches of rain, smashing 2013’s 1.4-inch record for February 28.

Until Sunday morning Seattle had only received one inch of rain in February, 2.5 inches down from the average.

But after two inches fell on Monday alone, Seattle had made up for the deficit and received three-and-a-half inches of rain in just two days.

Washington’s Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass were closed Monday as more snow was expected to be dumped on the region along with the risk of snowmelt.

The snowmelt increased the risk of long runs of “wet and destructive debris” down to the bottom of valleys and flooding.

An extra two to four inches of snow was expected to cover the Washington Cascades region mid-week and there were predictions of moderate to major flooding in the Skokomish, Snoqualmie, Nisqually and Cowlitz rivers as parts of Washington and Oregon’s coastal mountains faced a moderate risk of excessive rain.

Northern Oregon and coastal Washington were under a level 2 threat of excessive rain.

Between 3 and six inches were expected to fall within 24 hours along portions of the Washington and Oregon coastal area.

Flooding and avalanches warnings were put into effect and expected to last days in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Seattle.

The National Weather Service Portland reported that slow-moving low pressure spinning over the North Pacific would cause the narrow ribbon of enhanced moisture transport - also known as an atmospheric river.

NW Avalanche Center said that very dangerous conditions will extend into Tuesday as “very large and destructive avalanches could occur naturally at upper elevations.”

The danger scale was "considerable" below the treeline.

There was a high danger warning near and above the treeline in the Washington Cascades' East Slopes North on Tuesday.

“The wind will drift snow near and above treeline and continue to stress older weak layers. You can trigger wet avalanches big enough to bury you where rain fell below treeline,” NWAC warned about the East Slopes North.

Earlier heavy snowfall prompted winter weather advisories in parts of Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

“Triggering a slide is likely and will be big enough to bury or kill you,” the Center warned about almost all of its forecasting zones on Monday.

“Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqMXj_0eSjPqHD00
Due to the extreme weather, Oregonians were told not to leave home unless they had to Credit: City of Tigard

Spartan
6d ago

#Avalanches#Americans#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Snoqualmie Pass#Cowlitz
