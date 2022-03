Tyson Fury says he will retire following his fight against Dillian Whyte. Fury is set to defend his WBC and The Rings heavyweight titles against Whyte on April 23 in the UK. Many expected this to be a tune-up fight for a title unification bout against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua. However, in the media scrum after his press conference to hype the Whyte fight, he announced this will be his final fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO