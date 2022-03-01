Please Enable JavaScript

Toyota (NYSE:TM) announced that it is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan beginning on Tuesday due to what the Japanese automaker called a "system malfunction." A key domestic supplier suspect the Toyota issue may be a cyberattack because its own system could not communicate...
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Companies and investors across the world faced Russian dilemmas on Friday as they weighed up an offer from Moscow to fast-track their exits from the country and allow them to hand over holdings to local managers until they return. The options offered by First Deputy...
OTTAWA/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BASF SE secured land for a planned battery materials facility in Canada, and the country's industry minister said on Friday it would be the "first pillar" of the country's drive to ensure the future of the electric vehicle manufacturing sector. The German company said the facility in Becancour,...
Tesla has been ramping up deals to secure future supply of critical battery metals at upcoming mines lately, and it’s now adding another lithium contract with a new mine in Australia. With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles, several critical materials to battery production, like nickel, lithium, and...
Panasonic is reportedly planning to build a large battery cell factory in the United States to supply Tesla, according to a new report from Japan. Tesla and Panasonic already built a factory together in the US: Gigafactory Nevada. While the facility hasn’t grown to the size that the companies originally...
DS’s flagship saloon, the DS 9, is set to go hybrid-only after petrol versions made up a fraction of early orders. As part of a range shake-up taking place just a few months after the car was launched, the existing petrol and plug-in hybrid models are set to be phased out in the UK, with two new plug-in hybrid models taking their place.
SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) is considering the production and sale of a hybrid vehicle powered by electricity and ethanol in Brazil by 2025, and plans to launch a new brand in the country this year, the company's chief operating officer for South America said on Friday.
Toyota has been forced to shut production at its Japanese factories following a suspected cyberattack. The Japanese car giant has revealed that Kojima Industries Corporation, one of its central suppliers, had been affected by an attack that meant it had to shutter activity across its entire production line. "Due to...
Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
