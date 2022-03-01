It’s time for parents to make their voices heard

Most Americans believe that school should be a place where children from different places and races learn from the past, make sense of the present and prepare for the future. Though educators try hard to provide our children with accurate and honest education, some politicians are trying to turn us against schools so they can censor what’s taught in our classrooms and write certain groups out of our history books. Their book-banning requests focus on works with racial, gender, or LGBTQ-related themes, many of them revered classics and historical works. These are real efforts to block teaching about the contributions of groups that have been historically marginalized and about the legacy of racism that our country’s heroes have striven, and continue to strive, to overcome.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO