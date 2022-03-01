Over 100,000 North Dakotans healthier, happier with work from home schedule, study finds

Several widely used rapid antigen at-home COVID-19 tests are effective at detecting omicron, according to preliminary research published Feb. 28 in MedRxiv. The research involved 5,506 participants not displaying COVID-19 symptoms who received both polymerase chain reaction home-collection test kits — the gold standard for COVID-19 testing — and one of three rapid test kits: Abbot BinaxNow, Becton Dickinson Veritor At-Home, or Quidel QuickVue. Participants were enrolled from Oct. 18 to Jan. 24, spanning delta and omicron infection waves.
