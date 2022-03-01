Over 100,000 North Dakotans healthier, happier with work from home schedule, study finds

I said it all throughout high school (and even did my senior exit project on the topic), that the schedules teenagers have do not allow them to get enough sleep. Many CMS high schools start at 7:15 am meaning students are waking up at 6 or even earlier. Factor that with homework, practices, clubs after school and at night. It’s no surprise that many teenagers are sleep deprived. But does where you live make you more or less likely to get enough sleep? There are definitely trends and North Carolina doesn’t stack up too well. Continue reading for the full list and to see where NC ranks.

