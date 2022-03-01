How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Grambling

No. 9-ranked Mississippi State baseball will look to keep its two-game winning streak going as the Diamond Dawgs take on Grambling in a midweek contest on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (4-3) captured their first series victory of the season against Northern Kentucky thanks to more efficient pitching and a slew of hot bats. Grambling (2-4) is heading to Starkville after getting swept by Florida A&M over the weekend, so the Tigers will be looking to make a statement against one of the top teams in the country.

MSU needs a solid victory today to head into a long, upcoming road trip with confidence. The Bulldogs will head to Trustmark Park in Pearl tomorrow to face off against Southern Miss, then will play Tulane in a three-game series in New Orleans this weekend. The road trip will be capped off by a two-game midweek series against No. 19 Texas Tech next week at MGM Park in Biloxi.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the second midweek game of the 2022 season.

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Grambling

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 65 degrees, Sunny

Start time: 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 1

Streaming: WatchESPN SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive