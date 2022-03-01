Time for butter

With a creamy peanut butter topping, these Peanut Butter Pie Brownies are a fun, indulgent and absolutely irresistible recipe!. If you are a fan of chocolate and peanut butter desserts then these Peanut Butter Pie Brownies are just what you need. They are super indulgent, with a brownie base that includes chocolate chips then topped with a peanut butter pie filling drizzled in chocolate and topped with your favorite toppings. These are the brownies to top all brownies! If you are looking for a fun and slightly over-the-top dessert, then you need to make this Peanut Butter Pie Brownie recipe!
Comments / 0