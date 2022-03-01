BROOKS AND Dunn announced their retirement as a duo in August of 2009.

The two country stars are reuniting in 2022 for their first tour in over a decade.

Brooks & Dunn 2022 tour: How can I get tickets?

Tickets for their Reboot 2022 Tour go on sale on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10am local time via TicketMaster.

For those who subscribe to the Brooks & Dunn email newsletter, early ticket access is available starting Tuesday, March 1.

Where is the Brooks & Dunn 2022 tour headed?

Various artists will be joining them throughout their tour as openers, including: Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Tyler Booth, Morgan Wade, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Jackson Dean, and Tyler Braden.

Most read in Celebrity

Who is Brooks & Dunn?

Consisting of musicians Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks, the country duo first came together in 1990.

Both Brooks and Dunn have solo careers as singers and songwriters on top of their participation in the band.

Together, the duo has 12 studio albums, including:

Brand New Man (1991)

Hard Workin' Man (1993)

Waitin' on Sundown (1994)

Borderline (1996)

If You See Her (1998)

Tight Rope (1999)

Steers & Stripes (2001)

It Won't Be Christmas Without You (2002)

Red Dirt Road (2003)

Hillbilly Deluxe (2005)

Cowboy Town (2007)

Reboot (2019)

Between 1991 and 2006 - excluding 2000 - Brooks & Dunn won the award for Top Vocal Duo from the Country Music Association.

In 2016, the duo was given the title of Nash Icon at the American Country Countdown Awards.

They've been nominated for 20 American Music Awards, snagging five of them throughout the years.

Brooks & Dunn has also gone on to win three Billboard Music Awards, two Grammys, two Inspirational Country Music Awards, one People's Choice Award, and seven Music City News Awards.

Brooks and Dunn have been making music together since 1990 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who is Ronnie Dunn?

Born on June 1, 1953, Ronnie Dunn hails from Texas.

He started playing the guitar in high school, and began recording music in the 1980s.

Dunn ended up winning a Marlboro-sponsored talent contest in 1989, earning him a recording session in nashville.

Who is Kix Brooks?

Born Leon Brooks on May 12, 1955, Kix is a native of Louisiana.

In 1976 he moved to Nashville, where he began working as a songwriter.

Throughout the 1980s, he co-wrote a multitude of hit songs and began releasing singles of his own.

Kix landed his first album deal with Capitol Records in 1989.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS