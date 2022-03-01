ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Vogue Ukraine Calls for Fashion Embargo on Russia

By Kathryn Hopkins
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIj0Z_0eSjMjsd00

Click here to read the full article.

Vogue Ukraine has urged major fashion companies to place an embargo on Russia as the country continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“In the wake of unprecedented military aggression from the Russian Federation and growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Vogue UA urges all international fashion and luxury conglomerates and companies to cease any collaborations on the aggressor’s market effective immediately,” it said in a statement posted to Instagram.

More from WWD

The fashion publication, which is owned by Condé Nast and published under a licensing agreement with Media Group Ukraine, tagged a number of major players and Vogue Ukraine partners, including LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering, Richmond, Prada, Swatch Group, Chanel, Hermès, Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara, Burberry, Valentino, Versace, Hugo Boss, Calzedonia, Puig and Shiseido.

“These measures should apply to the brands and other entities that produce and also distribute and sell fashion goods, accessories, fine jewelry and watches, luxury lifestyle products on the Russian market. Showing your conscience and choosing humanity over monetary benefits is the only reasonable stand one can take in confronting the violent behavior of Russia,” it continued. “Moreover, Vogue UA appeals to the global fashion industry to not keep silence [sic] during these dark times as the fashion community has a strongest voice.”

In recent days, international communities have placed a number of sanctions on Russia, including expelling some Russian banks from global financial messaging service SWIFT. The U.S. has also banned dollar transactions with the Russian central bank, while Germany has halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

It had been thought that the latest round of sanctions might include luxury goods, but so far, the sector has not been included, with the focus instead on financial services, energy, transport and technology.

Italian luxury goods exports to Russia top 1 billion euros annually and rumors spread over the weekend amid Milan Fashion Week that the Italian government was looking to exclude the sector from the sanctions, although Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi denied that this was the case.

This comes as a GoFundMe page called “Keep Ukraine’s media going” and run by a consortium of The Fix, Are We Europe, Jnomics and Media Development Foundation, as well as multiple media partners from across Europe, has raised more than 367,000 pounds in four days.

“We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally,” the page stated.

FOR MORE, SEE:

As Russian War Continues, Brands and Retailers Work to Keep Employees Safe and Offer Relief

As War in Ukraine Escalates, Fashion Designers Seek Safety

Lilia Litkovskaya Wants to Spotlight Ukraine During Paris Fashion Week

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

War in Ukraine Gives Rise to Cryptocurrency Economy in Russia

Click here to read the full article. With mass brands ranging from Ikea and Marks & Spencer to Mango and H&M pausing operations in Russia, everyday consumers, and not just the ultra-rich, could be the hardest hit by Western sanctions. It’s the people on the street, who may well be anti-Vladimir Putin, and anti-war, who are suffering with hyper-inflation, little access to credit — and job losses from retail and factory closures.More from WWDPuffer Jackets Get Maximalist for Fall 2021 at Milan Fashion WeekErmanno Scervino Resort 2021Ermanno Scervino RTW Fall 2020 One result is that a whole crypto economy is emerging, with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Bobblehead Nods at Heroism

Click here to read the full article. HERO’S WELCOME: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to intensify, millions around the world have rallied behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Unwavering in his stalwartness and his calls for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky remains fearless in his quest for democracy.More from WWDSnap Fashion's Web SiteValentino RTW Fall 2022Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2022 Along with a surge in his social media followers, Zelensky has unintentionally spawned a cottage industry of merchandise just by being himself. Since Russian military tanks first rolled into Ukraine last week, images of him have been stamped on...
POLITICS
WWD

British Fashion Council Urges Community to Condemn Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The British Fashion Council is taking a stance amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, encouraging all those in their network to show support for the global campaign condemning the war. Referencing the British government’s position and its imposed sanctions on Russia, the not-for-profit organization said in a statement released Thursday: “We encourage all those in our network to show their support, however they can, for the global campaign condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This campaign is aimed at the Russian government, not the teams of our designer members and patrons in Russia, or indeed...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Fashion#Fashion Brands#Vogue Ua#Instagram#Cond Nast#Media Group Ukraine#Lvmh Mo T Hennessy#Prada Swatch Group#Burberry Valentino#Russian#Swift
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
WWD

WWD

20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy