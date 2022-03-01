ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Prescription drug spending soared from 2010 to 2020, as out-of-pocket costs fell

By Michael Popke
benefitspro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2010, consumer spending on prescription and nonprescription drugs has increased every year, yet out-of-pocket costs dropped during that same time. ValuePenguin, a research and analysis company, recently...

www.benefitspro.com

Canyon News

Can A Clinical Trial Prescription Drug Avoid The Donut Hole?

UNITED STATES—Toni: I turn 65 in May and am covered by my wife’s employer group health insurance. I am fighting stage 3 kidney cancer and the prognosis is good since I am participating in a clinical trial for a new cancer medication which costs over $20,000 per month. With this clinical trial, I am paying $0 for a medication which is curing my cancer.
HEALTH
Detroit News

Whitmer signs bills with hopes of 'significant' impact on prescription drug prices

Delta Township — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills Wednesday that both Republicans and Democrats believe will reduce prescription drug prices in Michigan by imposing new limits and transparency standards. The bipartisan package sets up licensing requirements for pharmacy benefit managers, the companies paid by health plans to manage prescription...
MICHIGAN STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Congresswoman Wild attempts to lower prescription drug costs

Congresswoman Susan Wild is calling on Congress to take action to lower prescription drug costs. She says a quarter of all Americans struggle to afford medications causing them to cut, ration or skip doses. House Democrats reintroduced a bill back in April that would give Medicare the power to negotiate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Legislation in Georgia aims to lessen the impact of prescription drug managers

ATLANTA — One House bill would make Georgia’s Medicaid managed care insurers face stricter requirements on how they spend their government dollars. There’s a second bill that has also captured their attention: an attempt to wrest control of patients’ prescription drugs from those health plans. House...
ATLANTA, GA
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Support bill to reduce prescription drug costs

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I have always been very proud of being from Maine and especially Aroostook County. I went to Ricker College, and at the time, really didn’t appreciate what I should have. Moving south to the 1st Congressional District, I have been very active in the American Association of University Women, Business and Professional Women, United Way and women’s causes. Since retiring from the Office of the Maine Attorney General, I have been very involved with AARP Maine. Now I am back in the 2nd District, and I want people to understand how important it is that what happens in Augusta can help or hurt them.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Daily Gazette

State asks utilities to reach out to consumers about soaring costs

ALBANY — The state is pushing utilities to increase their outreach to New Yorkers struggling with high prices for natural gas and electricity this heating season. It’s also pushing an effort to connect low-income customers with millions of dollars in heating assistance funds available through multiple assistance programs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Hargreaves pockets £60m in 'hidden costs' from savers

Britain’s biggest stockbroker has been accused of “double-dipping” by charging customers to hold their money yet failing to share with them the interest it earns on their cash. Hargreaves Lansdown made more than £60m in interest from clients’ cash held in its accounts during the pandemic, not...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

