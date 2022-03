Post Malone has insisted a songwriter who is suing him over 'Circles' had nothing "original" to add to the 2019 hit. The 26-year-old star, his producer Frank Dukes, and Universal Music Group were sued by Tyler Armes in April 2020, who was seeking royalties and other money owed from the track, as well as asking for co-writer and co-producer credits on the song, and on the same day, the 'Rockstar' hitmaker filed a lawsuit of his own to ask a judge to rule the man had no claim to the song's copyright and was not involved in writing it.

