View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks got a huge win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and they did it behind a monster performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pouring in 34 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists, Giannis led his Bucks past a Bulls team that was just a single game ahead of them in the standings. With the outcome of this matchup, the two teams are now tied for 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO