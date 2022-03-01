ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

March Message from Chief Parry

Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Springs, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coEkT_0eSjKb2500

I would like to start off by thanking the students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for hosting their annual First Responder Breakfast on February 14th. The kindness and respect they showed us helps us more than they can imagine. For me personally, this event helps me start off a day that I would otherwise love to forget with a little happiness and hope for the future. The little things matter, and I want the students and staff to know that the smallest acts of kindness go a long way. I appreciate them and thank them.

Later that evening I attended the remembrance ceremony at Pine Trails Park. The temperature was cold but the video they played to remember the victims of that horrible day warmed the hearts of those in attendance. It was very well done. If you haven’t seen it, please click here. I believe it captured the spirit of each of the victims from that tragic day.

As many of you know, our department arrested three YouTube posters for misuse of the 911 system after they called the police and reported suspicious activity that took several of our officers and dispatchers away from their duties. It should be noted that this crew did at least two other pranks in our city in the past. They all resulted in wasted resources. These incidents are not funny. They are a drain on our very limited resources. During this last incident, seven calls for services were held. The overwhelming feedback from the public was positive because most people understand that tying up valuable resources is a clear danger to anyone experiencing a medical emergency, traffic accident or violent crime. I thank all of you for your support of our efforts to prevent these types of incidents from occurring in the future.

I would like to congratulate Seema Naik for being named “Teacher of the Year.” Ms. Naik is a fourth-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Elementary School. The Teacher of the Year award recognizes educators for their innovation, leadership and contributions to their students, schools, and communities. We are blessed to have quality educators in our community. Teaching is a difficult profession but one of the most critical professions in our society. If we truly believe that our children are our future, then those who teach our children need to be the best of the best. I am thrilled that one of the best is an educator in our city. Congratulations Seema Naik!

Please join us on March 3rd, for our first “Slice of Springs” community meeting of this year. Our ‘Slice of Springs’ meetings are a great opportunity for residents to engage with city staff, ask questions and learn more about projects and initiatives. The March 3rd meeting will be held at Riverside Elementary School located at 11450 Riverside Drive and is for our southeast and southwest residents. This meeting will be our first in-person meeting in quite a while. I am excited to see our residents in-person again and I hope you can join us.

March 17th is Saint Patrick’s Day so I would like to leave you with this Irish Blessing: May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face and may you lock your vehicles’ doors and help us make Coral Springs safer! Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Please stay connected to our department through Facebook, Twitter (@CoralSpringsPolice) and NextDoor.com to learn about crime trends, road closures and other information affecting our community. If you have not already, please connect with me on Facebook @ChiefParry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that the lower court was wrong when it tossed out Tsarnaev's capital sentence in a 2020 decision over issues with jury selection and evidence that was excluded during the penalty phase of his trial.
BOSTON, MA
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Patrick
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The victims, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an administrator...
OLATHE, KS
Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Springs, Florida

26
Followers
119
Post
462
Views
ABOUT

Coral Springs, officially the City of Coral Springs, is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, approximately 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Fort Lauderdale. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a population of 121,096. It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people at the 2015 census.

Comments / 0

Community Policy