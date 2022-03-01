March Message from Chief Parry

I would like to start off by thanking the students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for hosting their annual First Responder Breakfast on February 14th. The kindness and respect they showed us helps us more than they can imagine. For me personally, this event helps me start off a day that I would otherwise love to forget with a little happiness and hope for the future. The little things matter, and I want the students and staff to know that the smallest acts of kindness go a long way. I appreciate them and thank them.

Later that evening I attended the remembrance ceremony at Pine Trails Park. The temperature was cold but the video they played to remember the victims of that horrible day warmed the hearts of those in attendance. It was very well done. If you haven’t seen it, please click here. I believe it captured the spirit of each of the victims from that tragic day.

As many of you know, our department arrested three YouTube posters for misuse of the 911 system after they called the police and reported suspicious activity that took several of our officers and dispatchers away from their duties. It should be noted that this crew did at least two other pranks in our city in the past. They all resulted in wasted resources. These incidents are not funny. They are a drain on our very limited resources. During this last incident, seven calls for services were held. The overwhelming feedback from the public was positive because most people understand that tying up valuable resources is a clear danger to anyone experiencing a medical emergency, traffic accident or violent crime. I thank all of you for your support of our efforts to prevent these types of incidents from occurring in the future.

I would like to congratulate Seema Naik for being named “Teacher of the Year.” Ms. Naik is a fourth-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Elementary School. The Teacher of the Year award recognizes educators for their innovation, leadership and contributions to their students, schools, and communities. We are blessed to have quality educators in our community. Teaching is a difficult profession but one of the most critical professions in our society. If we truly believe that our children are our future, then those who teach our children need to be the best of the best. I am thrilled that one of the best is an educator in our city. Congratulations Seema Naik!

Please join us on March 3rd, for our first “Slice of Springs” community meeting of this year. Our ‘Slice of Springs’ meetings are a great opportunity for residents to engage with city staff, ask questions and learn more about projects and initiatives. The March 3rd meeting will be held at Riverside Elementary School located at 11450 Riverside Drive and is for our southeast and southwest residents. This meeting will be our first in-person meeting in quite a while. I am excited to see our residents in-person again and I hope you can join us.

March 17th is Saint Patrick’s Day so I would like to leave you with this Irish Blessing: May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face and may you lock your vehicles’ doors and help us make Coral Springs safer! Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Please stay connected to our department through Facebook, Twitter (@CoralSpringsPolice) and NextDoor.com to learn about crime trends, road closures and other information affecting our community. If you have not already, please connect with me on Facebook @ChiefParry.