A family in Alvord, Texas says that the only reason they are alive today is because of their 2-year-old son. Last month, a fire started in the early morning hours in Nathan and Kayla Dahl's home. The family of seven was sound asleep when 2-year-old Brandon Dahl came running into his parent's room exclaiming, "Mommy, hot! Mommy, hot!" They had seconds to get out of their home.

ALVORD, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO