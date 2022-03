A wayward rocket stage is poised to bombard the moon on Friday (March 4), and the coming impact has earned some scientific attention. Reportedly, the Goldstone Solar System Radar near Barstow, California, is set to observe the object a few days before impact. And NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will look for changes in the moon's exosphere — a very thin layer of gases — due to the crash and then later scan the lunar surface for the impact crater itself.

