GCS announces Pre-K registration dates

By WV Daily News
 6 days ago

Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) announces preschool enrollment dates as follows for children who will be four years old before July 1, 2022:

April 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Board Office located at 197 Chestnut Street, Lewisburg

April 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Western Greenbrier Middle School in Crawley

Families must complete the online registration form before enrollment. The form and details on what to bring can be found under the enrollment section at www.greenbriercountyschools.org

Direct PreK enrollment questions to Jessica Pyne at jpyne@k12.wv.us for WSS, Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Frankford, and Greenbrier East locations. Contact Sheri Adwell atsdbaker@k12.wv.us for Alderson, Rupert, Smoot, Rainelle and Crichton locations.

The post GCS announces Pre-K registration dates appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

