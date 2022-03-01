ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoodRx Shares Plunge 39% After Revenue Miss, Weak Forecast

By Sarah Alessandrini, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodRx shares plummeted Tuesday after the company issued a disappointing earnings report and forecast. The company guided to revenue growth of 23% for the full year, well below analysts' estimates. Trevor Bezdek, GoodRx co-CEO, said the impact of Covid-19 on the company's business has been "greater than anticipated." Shares...

