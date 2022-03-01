ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Announces Acquisition of Healthcare Resource Group

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that it has acquired Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. ("HRG"). Based in Spokane, Washington, HRG is a leading provider of customized revenue cycle management ("RCM")...

www.streetinsider.com

beckershospitalreview.com

What would permanent telehealth coverage mean for hospitals? 5 CIOs answer

Many states are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and dropping public health emergency designations, moves that affect payers' decisions on how to reimburse for telehealth services. Amid these changing policies, many hospitals feel like their telehealth programs are in a state of limbo. Here, five health system CIOs share what permanent extensions...
HEALTH SERVICES
Williamson Source

Justice Department Sues to Block UnitedHealth Group’s Acquisition of Change Healthcare

The Department of Justice, together with Attorneys General in Minnesota and New York, filed a civil lawsuit on Feb 24 to stop UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (United) from acquiring Change Healthcare Inc. (Change). The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that the proposed $13 billion transaction would harm competition in commercial health insurance markets, as well as in the market for a vital technology used by health insurers to process health insurance claims and reduce health care costs.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

MediaJel Launches New Funding Platform For Cannabis Marketers

MediaJel recently launched an online funding source dedicated to helping regulated marketers access and utilize essential funds to build brand awareness, acquire new customers and grow their businesses. The new platform, MediaJel Capital, offers funding solutions designed to help cannabis and CBD brands, dispensaries, delivery services and other regulated businesses...
MARKETS
pymnts

Companies Seek Help Buying, Managing SaaS Applications

For most companies, technology is a top-five line item on a profit and loss (P&L) statement; for many, it’s in the top two. And software is accounting for an ever-growing portion of that spending. “Every company in the world is — for the most part — becoming increasingly reliant...
SOFTWARE
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
Spokane, WA
Business
OEM Off-Highway

Motion Industries Names Vice President of Southeast Group

Motion Industries, a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has promoted Jon Tart to vice president of the company’s southeast group, effective March 1. Tart was promoted from his position of Baltimore division vice president. Starting with Motion in 1996...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

3 Retention Strategies to Implement During the Great Resignation

It's no secret that employees want a good salary and a solid benefits package whenever they can get them. But thanks to the Great Resignation, providing dependable income and quality perks won't cut it anymore. On the contrary, most serious employers are already offering some version of compensation that can...
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

Crisis in the U.S. Healthcare Workforce: Why It’s Time to introduce AI

One of the many acute challenges during the pandemic has been the departure of approximately 18% of the U.S. healthcare workforce,4 resulting in staffing shortages in hospitals. This has impacted the well-being of the remaining healthcare practitioners 5 as well as their patients – many of whom are deferring care that is vital to disease management and overall maintenance of health,6,7 or who do not have access to timely emergency care.1 Though such challenges may be perceived as insurmountable in the face of overcrowded emergency rooms, burnout of healthcare personnel, and patients who are reluctant to seek care, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into healthcare systems may alleviate some of these burdens.
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Evercore (EVR) Announces $1.4B Share Repurchase Program

Evercore EVR announced that its board of directors approved share repurchases of up to the lesser of $1.4 billion or 10 million shares of Evercore’s Class A common stock and/or Evercore LP Units. The authorization underlines Evercore’s ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders and aligns with its capital return objectives....
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

DISH Taps ServiceNow for Operations of its SMART 5G Network

DISH Wireless will use the ServiceNow Platform to standardize network and service operations on America’s first Smart Network. DISH Wireless added ServiceNow to its growing list of 5G network partners to help ensure the successful construction, deployment and maintenance of its ambitious, standalone, 5G cloud-based network. ServiceNow’s ability to connect systems, data and people across customer and service operations all on one platform offers DISH better customer and enterprise experiences, while also reducing costs.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The vast majority of companies still don't have a hybrid work strategy

Despite all the time spent working from home during the pandemic, a new study from AT&T has revealed that the vast majority of businesses lack a detailed hybrid work strategy. To compile their new Future of Work study, the US mobile carrier and Dubber Corporation Limited surveyed 303 US-based respondents between October and November of last year to discover that 72 percent of organizations don't currently have a hybrid work strategy while 76 percent lack the right key performance indicators (KPIs) to support hybrid working models.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Topo Solutions Doubles Down on Supply Chain Resiliency With ‘Low/No-Code’ App Builder

Click here to read the full article. The current supply chain disruptions have forced many brands to learn more about the context of their own Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, identify the needs of all the stakeholders they interact with and discover the gaps in where their platforms may fall short. If there is one thing that brands have sorely needed in this strenuous supply chain environment, it’s the ability to be resilient so that if shipments don’t go as planned or consumer demand rapidly changes, they can quickly pivot to new opportunities. Supply chain software provider Topo Solutions wants to...
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

How Health Systems Can Use AI to Optimize Resources and Maximize Patient Satisfaction

Over the past several years, nearly all of the leading health systems in the United States have adopted some form of AI, such as machine learning (ML) or natural language processing (NLP), to assist in managing healthcare operations. The unprecedented growth and development of AI has been instrumental in transforming health system administration, healthcare data analytics and patient diagnosis and treatment.
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

ACI Logistix improving consumer experience through speed, innovation

Five to 10 years ago, if delivery drivers were not wearing brown, purple or white, there would be cause for concern. Today, thanks to gig workers and big names like Amazon, consumers pay little attention to who brings packages to their door, as long as the process is consistent and seamless. Companies like ACI Logistix are using this broader approach to delivery as leverage in building their businesses.
LONG BEACH, CA
MedicalXpress

The increasing importance of HIE alerts for care coordination and evidence that they work

Provider alerts triggered by health information exchange (HIE) data are becoming much more common, and soon the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid will require them. Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health Director of Public Health Informatics Brian Dixon, Ph.D., MPA, will present on the impact of HIE-based event notifications on care coordination at the HIMSS (Health Information and Management Systems Society) 2022 Global Conference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OEM Off-Highway

Parker, Cummins Partner to Deliver Next Generation IoT-Enabled Services

The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

ADT Extends its Connected Security to Mobile, Automotive Applications

At a time when consumers have grown accustomed to using their mobile phones to order services and to receive updates on any information they want to monitor, the security industry is looking to meet their expectations. For example, ADT has been working to extend its subscription-based security services beyond the...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Software development is still ignoring security. That needs to change fast

If one event demonstrated how vulnerable organisations and infrastructure around the world are to software vulnerabilities, it was Log4j. The critical zero-day vulnerability in the Java logging library Apache Log4j enabled attackers to remotely execute code to gain access to devices and networks. And because the open-source software was embedded in a vast array of applications, services and enterprise software tools, it had the potential for widespread and long-term disruption.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

FLEETCOR Acquires Airline Software Company Levarti

FLEETCOR, the global business payments company, has acquired Levarti, the airline software company. Levarti offers a suite of solutions to automate passenger disruptions including passenger notifications, flight rebookings, hotel accommodations, transfers and vouchers. Levarti’s MAX software suite rolled out in 2014, and several global airlines adopting it to digitize their...
TECHNOLOGY

