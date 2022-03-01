Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Announces Acquisition of Healthcare Resource Group

One of the many acute challenges during the pandemic has been the departure of approximately 18% of the U.S. healthcare workforce,4 resulting in staffing shortages in hospitals. This has impacted the well-being of the remaining healthcare practitioners 5 as well as their patients – many of whom are deferring care that is vital to disease management and overall maintenance of health,6,7 or who do not have access to timely emergency care.1 Though such challenges may be perceived as insurmountable in the face of overcrowded emergency rooms, burnout of healthcare personnel, and patients who are reluctant to seek care, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into healthcare systems may alleviate some of these burdens.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO