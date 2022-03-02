ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

ContextLogic (WISH) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS, Revs Miss

 2 days ago

Analyst Ratings For Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar Tree has an average price target of $173.8 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $162.00.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Best Buy, Kroger, Burlington and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Best Buy — The retail stock jumped 8% after the company announced it was raising its quarterly dividend by 26%. The move comes despite Best Buy reporting adjusted earnings just matching the Refinitiv consensus estimate. Kroger — The grocery chain...
Recap: Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar Tree beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.77. Revenue was up $313.00 million from the same...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
2 Nasdaq Stocks Rising Big in Thursday's Market Swoon

The Nasdaq fell, but was well off its worst levels of the day. Moderna soared after vaccine sales boosted its financial results. Universal Display saw better times ahead in the OLED market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.6% to $142.00 in after-hours trading. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM)...
Recap: Profound Medical Q4 Earnings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was down $1.90 million from the same...
Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Industries Intl missed estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $30.60 million from...
ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $6.39 million from...
Recap: Funko Q4 Earnings

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Funko beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $109.76 million from the same period last...
Grid Dynamics Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Grid Dynamics Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $36.41 million from...
Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
