Financial Reports

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Tops Q4 EPS by 58c

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jazz...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Dollar General

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar General has an average price target of $232.33 with a high of $251.00 and a low of $220.00.
DETROIT, MI
Seekingalpha.com

Hercules Capital declares $0.33 dividend; supplemental cash distribution of $0.15

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) declares $0.33/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable March 16; for shareholders of record March 9; ex-div March 8. Along with the regular dividend the company announced a supplemental cash distribution of $0.15, payable along with the quarterly dividend. See HTGC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Industries Intl missed estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $30.60 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Funko Q4 Earnings

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Funko beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $109.76 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Smith & Wesson Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Smith & Wesson Brands missed estimated earnings by 19.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $79.86...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.6% to $142.00 in after-hours trading. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM)...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Banco BBVA Argentina: Q4 Earnings Insights

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Banco BBVA Argentina beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $91.72 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trinity Capital Q4 Earnings

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trinity Capital missed estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $8.31 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Veritone: Q4 Earnings Insights

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Veritone beat estimated earnings by 85.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $38.33 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Independence Contract

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Independence Contract will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.30. Independence Contract bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks Rising Big in Thursday's Market Swoon

The Nasdaq fell, but was well off its worst levels of the day. Moderna soared after vaccine sales boosted its financial results. Universal Display saw better times ahead in the OLED market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS

