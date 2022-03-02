BioNano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Reports Q4 Net Loss of $29.5M

Cannabis company Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 ended Nov.30, 2021. "2021 was a transformative year for Avant as we graduated on to the TSX, entered new international markets, licensed the 3PL JV, our newest and largest facility, launched innovative new products and emerged with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry," stated Norton Singhavon, founder and CEO of Avant. "We continue to grow our market demand while remaining innovative and providing consumers in Canada and internationally with premium quality cannabis. We entered 2022 with considerable momentum, resulting in anticipated record revenues for Avant in Q1 2022 and we intend to continue to execute on our growth strategy."

