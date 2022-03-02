ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BioNano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Reports Q4 Net Loss of $29.5M

Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.20%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Reports Loss in Q4, Gross Margin Improves

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN reported adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to a loss of 12 cents reported a year ago. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain acquisition-amortization of intangible asset expenses and equity compensation,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.03. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.74%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Avant Brands Reports Net Loss Of CA$5.4M For Fiscal 2021

Cannabis company Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 ended Nov.30, 2021. "2021 was a transformative year for Avant as we graduated on to the TSX, entered new international markets, licensed the 3PL JV, our newest and largest facility, launched innovative new products and emerged with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry," stated Norton Singhavon, founder and CEO of Avant. "We continue to grow our market demand while remaining innovative and providing consumers in Canada and internationally with premium quality cannabis. We entered 2022 with considerable momentum, resulting in anticipated record revenues for Avant in Q1 2022 and we intend to continue to execute on our growth strategy."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Hercules Capital declares $0.33 dividend; supplemental cash distribution of $0.15

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) declares $0.33/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable March 16; for shareholders of record March 9; ex-div March 8. Along with the regular dividend the company announced a supplemental cash distribution of $0.15, payable along with the quarterly dividend. See HTGC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Funko Q4 Earnings

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Funko beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $109.76 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $6.39 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Industries Intl missed estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $30.60 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

