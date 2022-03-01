ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive Johnston

Brown Daily Herald
 3 days ago

First act of “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” effectively chronicles early life, career of Kanye...

www.browndailyherald.com

Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Just Made Another Legal Move In Divorce Case Against Kim Kardashian, As Kim’s Granted Wish To Be Legally Single

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be legally single now, but the drama surrounding the celebrities’ split continues. They've gone back and forth via legal documents regarding the “emotional distress” that the rapper’s social media activity has caused his ex, namely through numerous posts to his account about their breakup, co-parenting situation and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Ye made another legal move just before their March 2 court appearance.
Kanye West
Kanye
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
CinemaBlend

See Jada Pinkett And Will Smith’s Response After Laverne Cox Brings Up ‘Entanglements’ On The Red Carpet

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship has been the source of some highly publicized drama over the years, to the point where people created a change.org petition with the goal of minimizing their exposure to the couple’s frequent “tea.” That didn’t stop Laverne Cox from bringing up their “entanglement” drama at the SAG Awards this past weekend, though, and fans of the petition may find relief in the couple's response.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
The Hollywood Reporter

Gwen Stefani on Why Her New GXVE Beauty Line “Is Not Another Celebrity Brand”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Gwen Stefani is translating her trademark Old Hollywood-inspired style into a new beauty line.More from The Hollywood ReporterShopping: From Cool to Casual, These Are the Best Women's T-Shirts for SpringThe 20 Best Low-Rise Jeans to Wear This SpringThe Best Comfortable Earbuds for Daily Use The singer (who tied the knot with fellow judge Blake Shelton last year) and fashion icon yesterday unveiled...
