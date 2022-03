Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and guard Theo Maledon spoke with the media following practice on Tuesday. This comes a day after the team’s loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday that featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continuing his streak of efficient scoring games as he scored 37 points on just 16 field goal attempts. The Thunder now prepare to play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday as the team travels on the road to play in Colorado.

