All-time Notre Dame NFL draft selections: New York Jets edition

The New York Jets came into existence in 1960 as the New York Titans of the AFL. They kept that name for three seasons before switching to the Jets in 1963 and their AFL and Super Bowl championships in 1968 played a huge part in the eventual AFL-NFL merger.

History hasn’t been so kind to the Jets however as they’ve never gotten back to the Super Bowl since Joe Namath’s famed guarantee over the Colts in January of 1969 and they’re a franchise that has gone just 6-27 over the last two seasons.

Is help on the way for Jets in the 2022 NFL draft?

Just four times in the history of the Jets has the franchise drafted a player from Notre Dame. Could help be on the way for the struggling franchise with a fifth in 2022? Some experts think it’s a possibility.

Here are the four former Notre Dame players to ever be drafted by the New York Jets:

John Huarte

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss

Player: John Huarte

Position: Quarterback

Draft Year: 1965 (AFL)

Round: 2

Overall Selection: 12

Paul Seiler

Player: Paul Seiler

Position: Guard

Draft Year: 1967

Round: 1

Overall Selection: 23

Bob Crable

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Bob Crable

Position: Linebacker

Draft Year: 1982

Round: 1

Overall Selection: 23

Craig Hentrich

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Player: Craig Hentrich

Position: Kicker-Punter

Draft Year: 1993

Round: 8

Overall Selection: 200