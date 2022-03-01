All-time Notre Dame NFL draft selections: New York Jets edition
The New York Jets came into existence in 1960 as the New York Titans of the AFL. They kept that name for three seasons before switching to the Jets in 1963 and their AFL and Super Bowl championships in 1968 played a huge part in the eventual AFL-NFL merger.
History hasn’t been so kind to the Jets however as they’ve never gotten back to the Super Bowl since Joe Namath’s famed guarantee over the Colts in January of 1969 and they’re a franchise that has gone just 6-27 over the last two seasons.
Is help on the way for Jets in the 2022 NFL draft?
Just four times in the history of the Jets has the franchise drafted a player from Notre Dame. Could help be on the way for the struggling franchise with a fifth in 2022? Some experts think it’s a possibility.
Here are the four former Notre Dame players to ever be drafted by the New York Jets:
John Huarte
Player: John Huarte
Position: Quarterback
Draft Year: 1965 (AFL)
Round: 2
Overall Selection: 12
Paul Seiler
Player: Paul Seiler
Position: Guard
Draft Year: 1967
Round: 1
Overall Selection: 23
Bob Crable
Player: Bob Crable
Position: Linebacker
Draft Year: 1982
Round: 1
Overall Selection: 23
Craig Hentrich
Player: Craig Hentrich
Position: Kicker-Punter
Draft Year: 1993
Round: 8
Overall Selection: 200
