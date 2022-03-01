ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos GM, coach unified in mission to address QB spot

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qrz47_0eSj8g7Z00

Denver general manager George Paton and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett are singing the same tune regarding the No. 1 goal for the Broncos this offseason — get a quarterback. Preferably a franchise cornerstone.

They have 11 picks in the upcoming draft to play with. They have the qualities they’re looking for. Now all they need is the right guy.

“We work through it. We just want the best guy,” Paton said Tuesday from the scouting combine in Indianapolis. “We don’t care if it’s free agency; we don’t care if it’s the draft; we don’t care if it’s a trade. We’re going to exhaust all options to try to get the best guy for the Broncos.”

Hackett mentioned looking for a QB with that “it” factor, and 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock doesn’t appear to be it. Lock is 8-13 as the starter and lost the starting competition to Teddy Bridgewater in 2021. Bridgewater is a free agent.

The Broncos have been linked to Aaron Rodgers, but the Green Bay Packers will have the final say about trading away their future Hall of Famer.

“You want a quarterback that when he’s out there, he’s going to make other people better around him,” Hackett said. “In the end it’s about that intelligence. It’s to be able to get out there and process quickly because it’s the hardest position in all of sports, in my opinion. It’s unbelievable.”

His boss agrees.

“I think it’s always a priority. It’s the most important position in sports, so we’re always looking,” Paton said, acknowledging Lock and Brett Rypien. “No stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position. So we’re going to be aggressive.”

The 2022 quarterback draft class is considered weak. The Broncos, who have the No. 9 overall pick, reportedly had formal interviews Monday night with Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral and Malik Willis, among others.

“I went to all of their live games, and you get to know them a little bit there. Then the ones who showed up at the Senior Bowl, that’s another look there. This is just another step in the process,” Paton said. “This class is an interesting class. You have five or six talented guys, and they’re all different. So we just really need to hone down and sort it out and stack them, and see who’s best for the Denver Broncos if we go that direction in the draft.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB Brian Griese leaving ESPN for coaching job

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Griese as their new quarterbacks coach. A person familiar with the move said Friday that Griese will leave the “Monday Night Football” booth to join coach Kyle Shanahan's staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the hiring.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Brett Rypien
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Falcons#Teddy Bridgewater#American Football#Broncos Gm#The Green Bay Packers#Lock
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
NFL
FanSided

Bucs franchise tag decision opens door for Steelers in a big way

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tag Chris Godwin again, it leaves the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Ryan Jensen in his free agency. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers increasingly likely to slap wide receiver Chris Godwin with the franchise tag again, it makes center Ryan Jensen signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers even more of a reality.
NFL
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos considered a 'prime location' for a veteran QB

We wrote a bit earlier Saturday on the Broncos being among multiple AFC teams who “have trade compensation lined up with the Packers,” in relation to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Well, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Denver has emerged as a "prime location" for many of the league’s veteran quarterbacks looking for a potential change of scenery.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

45K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy