Families gathered under lucky red lanterns and made tiger crafts at the New Art Center on Feb. 6 to celebrate the center’s first annual Lunar New Year Celebration. Emily O’Neil, executive director of the New Art Center, said the event was part of a larger initiative to use free community days to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and access. She said the Center wants to reflect diversity in the Newton community, which has an Asian population of 13 percent, according to the city.

NEWTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO