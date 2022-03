The latest edition of NHL Stats News where I give you all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL over the past couple of days. We start with the crazy game the Winnipeg Jets won against the Montreal Canadiens, then to the rookies dominating for the Detroit Red Wings, and more streaks from the Colorado Avalanche. Then we go to Chris Kreider and more goal-scoring, Roman Josi’s milestone, and more impressive stuff from the stars of the Edmonton Oilers. All this and more.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO