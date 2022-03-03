Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to undergo Americans with Disabilities Act compliance review
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back after a two-year hiatus and is currently undergoing a compliance investigation. On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said they are set to conduct a compliance review after receiving several complaints the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Specifically, the allegations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating, and accessible platforms for various performances. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the compliance review will take place over a three-day period during the week of March 7. According to a spokesperson, an accessibility expert will conduct the review along with representatives from the U.S. Attorney's Office and HLSR. In a response, HLSR said it is committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone and looks forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice. This is the rodeo's full statement: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly event, and we are committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone. We look forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice and have expressed our willingness to cooperate. We are not aware of any specific ADA complaints, and are committed to meeting or exceeding ADA requirements. However, if any issues arise, the Rodeo will work with NRG Park to make any adjustments needed. In addition to ADA requirements, the Rodeo has many additional opportunities for our guests, including a Sensory Friendly Day on Friday, March 4, competitions and activities for special needs individuals, and services for the visually and hearing impaired. Visit rodeohouston.com/accommodations for more information on the Rodeo's special accommodations. For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
