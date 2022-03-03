Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to undergo Americans with Disabilities Act compliance review

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back after a two-year hiatus and is currently undergoing a compliance investigation.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said they are set to conduct a compliance review after receiving several complaints the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Specifically, the allegations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating, and accessible platforms for various performances.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the compliance review will take place over a three-day period during the week of March 7. According to a spokesperson, an accessibility expert will conduct the review along with representatives from the U.S. Attorney's Office and HLSR.

In a response, HLSR said it is committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone and looks forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice.

This is the rodeo's full statement: