MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate has nearly fallen below the line the state health department considers as cause for caution, now sitting at 5.1% after spending many weeks in double-digit territory. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 15.7, which is still considered above the line of high risk, but also significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 7.6...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO