Crews complete east side of overpass

Construction is nearing completion on 115 East 55th Street, an 18-story residential building in Midtown East. Designed by SLCE Architects for Zeckendorf Development, the 185-foot-tall reinforced concrete superstructure will yield 71,961 square feet and 58 units. CM& Associates Construction Management, LLC is the general contractor for the Midtown property, which is located on a relatively small plot between Lexington and Park Avenues, directly to the east of Norman Foster‘s nearly finished 425 Park Avenue.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO