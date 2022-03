Carrie Rodriguez is getting the band back together, and she couldn’t be happier. Five years ago, Rodriguez launched a new occasional concert series called Laboratorio, assembling an all-star band of local musicians to explore new avenues in Latin music through collaborations with fellow Austin artists. She’d just wrapped up the January 2020 show and was preparing for a spring follow-up when the coronavirus pandemic put everything on hold.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO