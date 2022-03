All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Danessa Myricks, makeup artist and founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty, knows a thing or two about creating mesmerizing, ground-breaking beauty looks. Her whimsical, colorful cosmetics line calls Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to mind: its array of pigments, glitters, and textures verges on the fantastic. Now, in 2022, one of the brand's most innovative products just keeps going viral, and we're here to put it to the test.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO