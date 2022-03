SAN DIEGO - Devin Haney has not budged in his stance on the only fight he wants next. The unbeaten WBC lightweight titlist continues to campaign for an undisputed championship clash with lineal/WBA “Super”/IBF/WBO/WBC “Franchise” champion George Kambosos Jr. Such a fight has remained a focal point even before Haney (27-0, 15KOs) entered his title consolidation fight with Joseph Diaz Jr., whom he soundly outpointed in a competitive but clear decision win last December 4 in Las Vegas.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO