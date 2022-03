The State Board of Education voted in February to waive the requirement for students to take a college entrance exam to graduate. According to a press release from the Board of Education, this change is only for the Class of 2022, but it is not the first time testing requirements have been waived. In 2020 and 2021, the requirements were waived due to the pandemic. In the past, students have...

EDUCATION ・ 18 MINUTES AGO